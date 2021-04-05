  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCapital One Championship Central
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the Stockton shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.

Stockton police say, on Sunday, officers responded to the 8100 block of Mariners Drive to investigate a report of a person shot. First responders found a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

READ MORE: Record Travel On Easter Weekend Follows Updated CDC Guidelines

That man was soon pronounced dead, police say.

READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Will There Be A Fourth Relief Payment?

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives have since been able to identify a suspect.

On Monday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 25-year-old Joell Obelton on suspicion of homicide.

MORE NEWS: Sarayah Redmond Killing: Surveillance Video Of Group Wanted In Connection To Shooting Released

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.