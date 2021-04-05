STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested a suspect in the Stockton shooting that left a man dead over the weekend.
Stockton police say, on Sunday, officers responded to the 8100 block of Mariners Drive to investigate a report of a person shot. First responders found a 28-year-old man who had been shot at least once.
That man was soon pronounced dead, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but detectives have since been able to identify a suspect.
On Monday, Stockton police announced that they had arrested 25-year-old Joell Obelton on suspicion of homicide.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.