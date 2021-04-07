SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento restaurant and bar is getting backlash for a social media post that some are calling anti-semitic.

A post from The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar was advertising a drink special, called “Unorthodox Sangria,” on Easter Sunday and has since been taken down.

The post showed an Easter egg donning a yarmulke and side curls called “payos” traditionally worn by some orthodox Jewish men. The post also featured the Star of David.

Online, some are calling it offensive.

“I get they were trying to be fun. But I don’t think it’s as fun as they want it to be,” said one neighbor.

The restaurant says it got feedback about the post and took it down.

In a statement to CBS13, The Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar calls the situation a “hard lesson,” and says they understand the concern and anger, especially from members of faith. The statement reads:

“We did receive some feedback regarding that post and have removed it. We completely understand the concern and deeply regret any anger or ill-feelings it may have caused the community, especially members of faith. That was never our intent. Our ‘punch of the day’ signs are generally meant to be cheeky, but never offensive. Clearly we blew it here. The post and artwork are not reflective of any antisemitic sentiments or prejudices on our part, rather of our own ignorance on the topic. It was a poor attempt at humor on an important religious holiday. We regret our actions and have learned a hard lesson. We apologize and will practice greater sensitivity in the future.”

“Using a caricature of an individual and an example of their religion is one that is offensive,” said Seth Brysk with the Anti- Defamation League.

Brysk acknowledged the post as offensive and said this was not an example of intentional hate, but rather ignorance. He said he believes the restaurant handled this the right way.

“The context is always very important, Brysk said. “In this case, we see a message and offense that was delivered, but a corrective action that was also taken.”