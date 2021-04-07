NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – There’s a renewed effort at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to solve a double homicide that happened on Halloween more than a decade ago.

It’s a cold case Detective Nick Sareeram just can’t forget.

“There’s 50 plus murders every year just in the county of Sacramento but this one really stands out,” he said.

A father, 48-year old Michael Crisp, and his 15-year old son Aaron were killed by multiple shotgun blasts inside their North Highlands home. The mother and ex-wife of the victims discovered the bodies on Halloween night in 2007.

“After not being able to get ahold of her son Aaron for quite some time, she got concerned and went to the house,” said Det. Sareeram.

Friends of the Highlands Academy of Arts and Design student held a memorial for him after the crime, but no one ever came forward with enough evidence to arrest a suspect.

Now detectives are hoping today’s new technology will help crack the case.

“It can be very tough because you’re combining old school techniques that were used back when the crime occurred with new technologies. In this case, particularly DNA technology has come such a long way,” Sareeram said. “Materials that we were unable to analyze back then are now coming full circle and now we’re able to actually find out more information with less evidence.”

It’s a Halloween murder mystery not forgotten, and detectives say they just need more help from the community.

“Someone out there knows what happened and it’s been long enough,” Sareeram said.

If Aaron was alive, he would’ve turned 29 this year. His mother still lives in the area and keeps in contact with investigators.