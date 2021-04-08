SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s been a long wait to become eligible to get the shot but Dena Lumbang says she’s doing her part to stop the spread, anxious to get her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“The more people that are doing it and there’s herd immunity, then we have a better chance at not having this run our lives,” she said.

But just as vaccine eligibility is set to expand to those 16 and up, more cases of variants are popping up including the more contagious UK and South African variants found in surrounding counties.

Since Sacramento County doesn’t have a virus sequencing lab, positive tests are sent to the state lab for if someone fully vaccinated gets sick with COVID, has severe illness or comes down with COVID for a second time.

“It’s not very often at this point,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

So far, they’ve found 15 variants total, 8 cases of the UK variant and 7 cases of our home-grown so-called West Coast variants.

“We have seen some increase in doses,” said Steve Telliano with UC Davis Health.

Telliano says UC Davis is already offering shots to all for several reasons including circulating variants, not enough people signing up for shots and a change in supply.

UC Davis Health had over 10,000 doses this week, less than Sacramento County which got around 20,000 this week, indicating fewer eligible people were signing up for a shot with UC Davis Health.

Cassidy Lobaugh is getting one of Sacramento County’s doses, anxious to get back to normal.

“I think it’s going to be even better once more people get the vaccine,” she said.