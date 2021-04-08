SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man suspected of setting two wildland fires in South Lake Tahoe has been arrested, police say.
Early Wednesday morning, South Lake Tahoe police say they responded to a fire in some wildland along the 1500 block of Al Tahoe Boulevard. Officers who responded to the scene found evidence that the fire was intentionally set.READ MORE: VIDEO: Firefighters Douse Car Fire In North Sacramento Field
A quarter-mile away, along Pioneer Trail, firefighters who were responding to the scene found a second wildland fire. This one also appeared to have been set intentionally, police say.READ MORE: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Firefighters noticed a suspect who was trying to hide in the brush. Officers soon took that man into custody.
The man was identified as Issac Escalera. Police say he’s suspected of starting both fires.MORE NEWS: 'This One Really Stands Out': Sacramento Detectives Search For New Leads In 2007 Halloween Double Homicide
Escalera has since been booked into El Dorado County Jail and is facing arson charges.