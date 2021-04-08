STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Health officials say they have detected Stanislaus County’s first two confirmed cases of the South African B.1.351 coronavirus variant strain.
Stanislaus County Public Health announced the detection on Thursday.
Exactly where in the county the cases were found was not disclosed, but public health officials say they are not travel related.
"The detection of the B.1.351 variant in Stanislaus County is concerning, and it is another reminder that we must continue to follow all guidance to stop the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, Stanislaus County Public Health Officer, in a statement.
The variant, which was first identified in South Africa, is of concern due to its higher transmission rate. Officials say the variant is about 50 percent more transmissible than the common COVID-19 strain.
Health officials say the find highlights the need for people to be vaccinated and to keep following guidelines that help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Yolo County also announced their first finding of a B.1.351 case this week.