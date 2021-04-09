ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A search is underway at a pond in Sacramento County east of Elk Grove as the Solano County Sheriff’s Office investigates a shooting that happened a few years ago.
The pond is being drained.
Law enforcement did not say what it is that they were looking for and did not provide any details on the shooting they were investigating.
Several agencies are involved, including sheriff's offices in Sacramento, Sonoma and Contra Costa counties.
This is a developing story.