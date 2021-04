Joseph Scores 24 Against Former Team, Pistons Beat Kings 113-101Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101 on Thursday night.

Astros Remain Hot In Home Opener With 6-2 Win Over AthleticsCarlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve homered as the Houston Astros kept up their hot start by treating the home crowd to a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night in the first game with fans at Minute Maid Park since 2019.

Will Augusta Weather Soften A Firm Masters Course?Firm and fast conditions at the outset of the Masters suggest Augusta National won't be yielding low scores, but a little rain could change everything.

Former Raider, 49er Phillip Adams Kills 5 In South Carolina Mass Shooting Before Killing SelfThe gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according to a source who was briefed on the investigation.