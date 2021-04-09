COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A person has died after a shooting in Stockton early Friday morning and a suspect is in custody, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers responded to the 1900 block of S. Baker Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a male who had been shot.

Medics who soon responded pronounced the person dead at the scene, police say.

The name and age of the shooting victim has not been released at this point.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is also still under investigation, but police arrested Miguel Anjel Tierrablanca, 27, Friday afternoon for the homicide and other gun charges, police said.