PALERMO (CBS13) – A man pulled over for speeding south of Palermo was found to have around 25 pounds of meth inside his vehicle, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
The traffic stop occurred just before 7 a.m. Friday along northbound Highway 70 near Walker Lane.
According to the sheriff's office, Shawn Nowlin, 48, of Chico, also had 388 counterfeit oxycodone pills inside of his vehicle. The vehicle was towed to a location in Chico where a search warrant was served and the items were seized from the vehicle.
Around a pound each of heroin and fentanyl were also located inside of the vehicle. Authorities said the amount of fentanyl located was enough to produce more than 544,000 counterfeit pills.
Nowlin was booked into the Butte County Jail on charges of possession of meth for sale, transportation of meth, possession of an opiate for sale and transportation of an opiate.
He is being held on $1 million bail.