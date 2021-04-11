WOODLAND (CBS13) – An 18-year-old is in custody accused of intentionally hitting another man with a car following an argument, the Woodland Police Department said on Sunday.
On Saturday at around 9 p.m., officers responded to reports of an argument and traffic collision near Casa Linda Drive and Cleveland Street, the department said. A man was found lying in the street and was hospitalized for injuries.READ MORE: 'Heart Breaks Again': Homeless Advocate Speaks Out As Sacramento Police Investigate Homicide Of Possible Homeless Woman
According to Woodland police, there was vehicle debris and a license plate in the roadway.READ MORE: Bishop Blesses Solar Panel's On Zero-Carbon Emission Church Building In Davis
Investigators learned that there was no traffic accident and found that Woodland resident Dominic Daddow intentionally hit the other person with a vehicle.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Police Investigate Deadly Skelton Way Shooting
Daddow was booked into the Yolo County Jail on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and other related charges.