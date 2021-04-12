EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked near Bridal Veil Falls resulted in an animal abuse arrest.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says, on Friday, deputies responded after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle.READ MORE: Suisun City Fire Helps Coast Guard In Late-Night Rescue In Slough
At the scene, deputies encountered a man identified as ZJar Uruluzu. Deputies noticed several dogs were living in his vehicle – and also noticed there were several dead dogs as well.READ MORE: Sacramento Kings To Let Some Fans Return To Golden 1 Center Starting April 20
A search warrant was obtained and a full search of the vehicle uncovered a total of three dead dogs. Thirteen other dogs were found in the vehicle and have now been placed in the care of animal services.
Uruluzu was arrested and is facing charges of animal abuse.MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming Your Way?
His vehicle has also since been towed for evidence.