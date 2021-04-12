COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS13) — The NBA has fined another Sacramento Kings player over comments about officials.

On Monday, the league announced a $20,000 fine for De’Aaron Fox.

The league says it fined him over comments he made about the officiating after the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Fox had called the officiating “godawful” in a postgame press conference. He wasn’t alone in venting frustration about the game, which saw Utah get 35 tries at the free-throw line.

Buddy Hield also got a $20,000 from the league last weekend for using inappropriate language towards a referee in during the Kings’ 129-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.