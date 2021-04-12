SALT LAKE CITY (CBS13) — The NBA has fined another Sacramento Kings player over comments about officials.
On Monday, the league announced a $20,000 fine for De'Aaron Fox.
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 12, 2021
The league says it fined him over comments he made about the officiating after the Kings’ 128-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday.
Fox had called the officiating "godawful" in a postgame press conference. He wasn't alone in venting frustration about the game, which saw Utah get 35 tries at the free-throw line.
Buddy Hield also got a $20,000 from the league last weekend for using inappropriate language towards a referee in during the Kings’ 129-128 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.