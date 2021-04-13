TURLOCK (CBS13) – A Turlock man is accused of founding a militia-style group connected to the killing of two officers in 2020.

The so-called “California Grizzly Scouts” was part of the “Boogaloo” movement based in Northern California. Newly unsealed court documents take us inside a radical organization, one that trained for combat, and ultimately led to the alleged killing of two officers.

Hawaiian shirts and heavy tactical gear are the signature uniforms of so-called “Boogaloo” groups. They are an anti-government and anti-law enforcement movement. A Northern California Boogaloo group is tied to the shootings of a federal officer and a sheriff deputy over a one-week span in 2020.

Former Travis Air Force Base airman Steven Carillo is charged with the killings.

Now the US Attorney’s office has unsealed an indictment charging four other members of Carillo’s Boogaloo extremist group, called the “Grizzly Scouts” with conspiracy.

Included in the four, is Turlock’s Jessie Rush. Investigators say Rush is the founder of the Grizzly Scouts and held the rank of major in the group.

Court documents show Carillo messaged the group “‘dudes I offed a fed.”

And before allegedly killing a deputy, he messaged “kit up and get here. There’s only one road in and out. Take them out when they’re coming in.”

Glenn Norling is a retired FBI agent who specialized in violent domestic extremist groups. He now runs a consulting business called Train.Be.Ready.com.

“The Boogaloos have almost kind of become the new militia,” Norling said. “This is very much performance-oriented, they don’t want people that are just members to say we have 10,000 members, they want the 15 members that are willing to go out and do the most extreme of the extreme.”

The court documents show after the deadly shootings, this group allegedly deleted files that showed members’ non-disclosure agreements, liability release waivers, and a scorecard assessing members combat firearms and medical training.

“They’re trying to push their agenda, and they want their supporters,” Norling said.

The group trained then targeted two officers and took lives in the line of duty.

Rush is in federal custody right now. He is due back in court on Wednesday.