COMING BACK:See how the Sacramento region is emerging from the pandemic
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:covid-19 vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Clinics scheduled to take place through Sacramento County’s Equivax collaboration are automatically switching people from the Johnson & Johnson to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

On Tuesday, the CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The agencies said they are reviewing six reported cases of a “rare and severe” type of blood clot in people who have received the J&J single-dose vaccine. This comes after more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been given out.

Health officials said all the blood clot cases they are looking into happened to women between the ages of 18 and 48 and occurred 6 to 13 days after getting the vaccine.

California was already bracing for a sharp cut in the supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Last week, the state said they received 574,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine – but were only expecting 12 percent of that allotment this week. Next week, the state only expected to receive 4 percent.

READ MORE: FDA, CDC Call For Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause To Investigate Rare Blood Clots

Due to the guidance from the CDC and FDA released on Tuesday, Equivax announced their scheduled clinics will be using only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

People with appointments scheduled at Equivax locations, like Tuesday’s event at Luther Burbank High School, don’t need to do anything as appointments have automatically been switched to the Pfizer vaccine.

The limited supply also means that Equivax clinics will not be able to take walk-ins on Tuesday, officials said.

About 4,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were scheduled to be administered at the Luther Burbank event on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Sacramento County Tackles Zip Code Vaccine Disparities

Sacramento’s Loaves & Fishes has also canceled its weekly vaccination clinic for homeless people as the vaccine that would have been administered is the Johnson & Johnson one.