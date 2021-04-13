SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento has announced the hiring of its first Inspector General who will independently review police use of force cases.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg's office announced Dwight White's hiring on Tuesday.
White formerly worked was an investigator for Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
"I love being an investigator; I love being impartial," White said in a statement released by the City of Sacramento.
Sacramento City Council approved the creation of the Inspector General position amidst the national and local unrest over the killing of George Floyd.
White will now work with the City’s Office of Public Safety Accountability to independently investigate the Sacramento Police Department’s use of force cases. His office will make recommendations for actions like firing or disciplining an officer, but they will be released concurrently with the City Manager’s decision as sort of a check in power.
"The public will be able to compare and contrast the IG's findings and recommendations with the City Manager's," Mayor Steinberg said in a statement.
White is an attorney and has previously conducted investigations into the Chicago Police Department.