TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — The suspect in a Tuolumne County killing has been arrested in Madera, authorities say.
According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Cayetano Duarte-Perez was killed in a shooting near La Grange on April 3. Detectives have been investigating the case and were able to identify 39-year-old Luis Cifuentes as the suspect.READ MORE: Prosecutor: Kristin Smart Was Killed During 1996 Rape Attempt
A search warrant was soon obtained for Cifuentes’ home and vehicle.READ MORE: SUV Found In Canal Near Modesto
On Monday, California Highway Patrol officers encountered Cifuentes in Madera County and detained him after a traffic stop. Cifuentes was later booked into jail but has reportedly refused extradition back to Tuolumne County.MORE NEWS: USA Track & Field Junior Olympic Championships Returning To Sacramento In 2022
Detectives have not released any other details on what led up to Duarte-Perez’s killing.