SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A parolee is in custody after leading officers on a chase and crashing into multiple vehicles injuring one person, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.
The parolee was spotted as one of three occupants inside of a car driving along Howe Avenue near Arden Way. According to the sheriff's office, he had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for his arrest and a traffic stop was initiated.
The vehicle pulled over and one of the other two occupants of the vehicle was arrested, authorities said. During that arrest, the parolee, still in the back seat, pushed the driver out of the vehicle and hopped behind the wheel to speed away.
He led a brief chase through the neighborhood that ended when he crashed into a fence near Watt Avenue and Arden Creek. Investigators said he crashed into several vehicles without stopping, which resulted in one person being hospitalized for minor injuries.
The chase resulted in Watt Avenue being shut down in both directions.
The parolee, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody shortly later.