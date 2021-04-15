DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis says they have identified another first-known local case of a third COVID-19 variant.

On Thursday, UC Davis officials announced that they had confirmed a case of the P.1 variant of coronavirus. This particular strain first rose to prominence in Brazil and has since been identified as a variant of concern by the CDC.

Previously, the Health Davis Together partnership of COVID-19 testing had also identified confirmed cases of the South African and UK coronavirus variants in Davis.

All three variants are of concern to health officials due to their higher transmission rate compared to the more common strain of COVID-19.

“The detection of another highly transmissible variant is concerning, especially as things begin to open up again and more people are out and about,” said Aimee Sisson, Yolo County public health officer, in a statement on Thursday.

UC Davis officials say the person with the P.1 variant is now under isolation and contact tracing efforts are underway. The person who tested positive had not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

Health leaders say getting vaccinated remains important, even in the face of the variants. Still, officials say social distancing and other guidelines also remain effective tools in fighting the spread.

“It’s as important as ever to adhere to public health measures, including masking, physical distancing and regular testing, to keep the transmission of the virus as low as possible while we accelerate our vaccination efforts,” Sisson said.

A total of 31 states have reported cases of the P.1 variant, with the CDC reporting a total of 41 cases in California.

On Thursday, California fully expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 to everyone over the age of 16. People looking for a vaccine appointment are urged to go to https://myturn.ca.gov/ for information.