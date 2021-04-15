WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A West Sacramento postal employee was sentenced to six months in prison for embezzling packages containing drugs, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.
Celeste Pang, 42, was also fined $2,000 for the crime, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
Pang, of Olivehurst in Yuba County, replaced tracking and address labels to reroute packages to her house. This went on for a year and a half, according to the DOJ. Authorities intercepted one of the packages and learned that it contained 10 pounds of marijuana.
The DOJ said Pang will surrender to the bureau of prisons on June 24.