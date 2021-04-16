COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a chaotic shooting in Olivehurst earlier this week.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday afternoon, they got several 911 calls about a shooting that had just happened near Beverly Drive and Ardmore Avenue. Witnesses reported that the shooting happened in the road and that several teenagers looked to be involved.

Deputies got to the scene and found that one of the cars involved in the shooting had crashed. Three teenagers were inside the car and all were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene, but deputies did find bullet casings in the street.

Eventually, investigators identified a 14-year-old Olivehurst boy as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested later Wednesday night on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a firearm charges.

It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting.

Deputies say they are still actively investigating the incident.