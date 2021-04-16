OLIVEHURST (CBS13) — A 14-year-old boy is under arrest in connection to a chaotic shooting in Olivehurst earlier this week.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, Wednesday afternoon, they got several 911 calls about a shooting that had just happened near Beverly Drive and Ardmore Avenue. Witnesses reported that the shooting happened in the road and that several teenagers looked to be involved.READ MORE: Placer County Deputy Investigating Mail Theft Finds Out He Himself Was A Victim
Deputies got to the scene and found that one of the cars involved in the shooting had crashed. Three teenagers were inside the car and all were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
No gunshot victims were found at the scene, but deputies did find bullet casings in the street.READ MORE: First 90-Degree Day Of The Season For NorCal Possible This Weekend
Eventually, investigators identified a 14-year-old Olivehurst boy as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested later Wednesday night on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm and assault with a firearm charges.
It’s unclear, at this point, what led up to the shooting.MORE NEWS: Delayed School COVID Results, Canceled Games and Contamination Concerns - More Trouble For CA COVID Lab
Deputies say they are still actively investigating the incident.