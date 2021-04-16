LOOMIS (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding whoever broke into Del Oro High School’s gym and caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Placer County deputies say the incident happened sometime overnight between April 1 and 2 and appears to have involved multiple suspects. The vandals broke into the gym and wrestling room by unknown or undisclosed means.
Placer County, our detectives need your help! Do you know who did thisSometime during the overnight hours between April 1st and April 2nd, Del Oro HS was vandalized by what appears to be multiple suspects. Please call Detective Albonetti with any info! #pcso #vandalism #loomis pic.twitter.com/sOgisvmznf
The suspects then started trashing the place, destroying several TVs and wrestling equipment. Paint was also thrown across the floors and walls, deputies say.
In total, the sheriff’s office says the vandals caused around $31,000 worth of damage.
No surveillance video was captured of the incident, deputies say, and no description of any possible suspects has been released.
Detectives are hoping members of the community will be able to help identify the suspects. Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to call detectives at (916) 652-2411.