SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Akram Husain, the man facing charges related to his own brother’s death, went before a judge for the first time and is facing felony charges for involuntary manslaughter.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it notified homicide detectives on March 8th of the suspicious death of Anwar Husain, 27.

Heidi Thompson says her youngest brother Anwar brought a bright light to their family. She said she’ll miss him being silly and stubborn.

“Down syndrome is a limitation to a degree, it also brings a light and spirit to these humans,” she said.

At the time of his death, Anwar was living at a North Highlands apartment with his older brother, after their father had died in January.

The details of his death, his brother’s alleged involvement or where he died aren’t known. Court documents don’t reveal any details, but the coroner’s office called Anwar’s death suspicious.

Heidi said her family doesn’t know what happened.

“I can’t claim to know any of it,” she said. “The detectives said there was an injury.”

Appearing via live stream from his home, Akram Husain had his first court appearance Thursday. CBS13 was told he moved out of the apartment two weeks ago. Neighbors say they rarely saw him or Anwar.

“We never knew he was there because he stayed in his room the whole time. I only saw him once,” Vicki Santos said

Thompson said she wants answers but will continue to support Akram, who she calls, “Aki” as he faces a big battle in court.

“We support Aki 100 percent. He has all of our support, our love, no matter what the outcome is. It doesn’t change how we feel about him,” she said.

Akram Husain is due back in court in late May.

Here is the full statement from Heidi Thompson’s family: