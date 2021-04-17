SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – Dozens of people were arrested as part of a child sex predator sting throughout San Joaquin County over the last week.
In total, 57 people were arrested and 37 were cited over a five-day span from April 12-16. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the operation “targeted out-of-compliance sex offenders and persons on probation or parole for sex crimes, sex traffickers, prostitution, pimping, and pandering.”READ MORE: Ring Videos Show Creepy Encounters By Man At Home of Sacramento Mother And Her Children
Over 100 total officials from all assisting organizations were stationed throughout the county and made contact with would-be predators who thought they were talking with minors, authorities said. Probable cause was established and law enforcement officials then set up meetings with each suspect which resulted in the arrests.
Of those arrested, 23 face child sex predator charges, 2 face human trafficking charges, 4 face pimping/pandering charges, 16 face prostitution charges, 19 were arrested for solicitation, 6 face weapons charges, 18 were out-of-compliance sex offenders and 4 received traffic citations. Some men face multiple charges.READ MORE: Man Wins $5 Million From Lottery Scratchers Ticket Sold At North Natomas Safeway
See mugshots of the 57 arrested below.
The sheriff’s office said the operation, called “More Than Adequate,” resulted in more than double the arrests in comparison to the last operation of this type.MORE NEWS: 'I Thank God': More California Churches To Offer Vaccines In Effort To Reach Underserved Communities
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it was assisted in the investigation by Lathrop Police Services, Sacramento Police Department, San Joaquin County Woman’s Center, Department of Justice, Homeland Security, San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office, San Joaquin County District Attorney Investigators, Stockton Unified School District, Stockton Police Department, Alcohol Beverage Control, Lodi Police Department, Tracy Police Department, San Joaquin County Probation Department, the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Office of Correctional Safety-Division of Adult Parole, Parole Department, and U.S. Marshalls.