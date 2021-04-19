LODI (CBS13) – A parachutist at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center in Acampo died Saturday after her parachute got tangled on the way down, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday.
Authorities said calls came in at around 2:30 p.m. regarding the woman coming down with the parachute tangled. She has not been identified but was described as being very experienced.
Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has seen over 20 deaths since it opened in the 1980s.
Just recently, a family won a $40 million lawsuit against the facility in their son's death. Tyler Turner died when his parachute did not open up in his 2016 jump. An investigation revealed the tandem instructor Turner was paired up with – who also died – was not properly certified.
The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the incident.
In a statement, the FAA said, “Federal Aviation Administration investigations of skydiving events are limited to inspecting the packing of the parachute, reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft. The FAA does not investigate to determine the cause of the event.”