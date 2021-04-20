ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly fired at a Roseville police officer early Tuesday morning.

Roseville police say the incident started just before 2 a.m. Tuesday when an officer tried to pull over a suspect near Harding and Douglas boulevards. The suspect wouldn’t stop, however, and instead got onto Interstate 80.

While on the freeway, police say several shots were fired at the pursuing officer from the suspect’s car.

Active search for a gunman after Roseville Police attempted a traffic stop, driver didn't stop and he opened fire. No officers hit. But 1000 near Riverside & Cirby being told to shelter in place. @RSVL_Police @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/zGRW45LnhT — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 20, 2021

Eventually, the suspect got off the freeway at Riverside Avenue. The suspect then got out and ran.

“We saturated the area with officers, setting up a very large perimeter with officers, knowing we were going to work our way inward to find this suspect,” said Rob Baquera with the Roseville Police Department.

Westbound I-80 was closed for a time in the immediate area during the search.

Residents of the neighborhood nearby woke up to the commotion.

“So we just heard some police running around and the helicopters going and looked outside and saw caution tape around our house,” said Cody Huggans, a neighbor in the area.

About 1,000 residents were told to shelter-in-place, police say, and report any suspicious activity.

A woman CBS13 spoke to says her neighbor – who is in law enforcement – came face-to-face with the suspect while he was getting ready for work.

“He told me the guy knocked on his window and he thought, ‘Man, you’re knocking on the wrong window,'” she said.

Police later confirmed just before 6:30 a.m. that the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. A gun was also recovered in the rear yard of a residence, police said.

The name of the suspect hasn’t been released at this point.