SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment complex in Del Paso Heights on Thursday.
Incident Final: Fire on the 3700 Block of Rio Linda Blvd has been extinguished and held to 1 downstairs unit. Total of 3 people transported for non-life threatening smoke related injuries. Several other people had to be rescued by firefighters off of balconies. pic.twitter.com/lIU8GyM8SO
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) April 22, 2021
The scene was near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard at the Woodhaven Senior Residence.
Heavy flames filled the ground floor and bystanders jumped in to rescue several residents as the hallway filled with smoke, officials said.
Sacramento Fire says they called a second-alarm response to the scene and ladders were needed to get trapped residents off the second floor.
Further details on the three injured people were not available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.