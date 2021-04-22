COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Del Paso Heights, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least three people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment complex in Del Paso Heights on Thursday.

The scene was near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard at the Woodhaven Senior Residence.

READ MORE: Surveillance Video Shows Apparent Kidnapping Of Susana Torres In Modesto

Heavy flames filled the ground floor and bystanders jumped in to rescue several residents as the hallway filled with smoke, officials said.

Sacramento Fire says they called a second-alarm response to the scene and ladders were needed to get trapped residents off the second floor.

Further details on the three injured people were not available.

MORE NEWS: California Public Schools See Steep Drop This Year In Enrollment

The cause of the fire is under investigation.