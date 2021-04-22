SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An investigation into a Merced County drug trafficking operation resulted in a Turlock man’s arrest after more than $10 million worth of drugs – including meth, cocaine and heroin – was located at his Huntington Beach residence, the California Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
Luis Armando Romero Jr. faces a one-count indictment for distributing meth based on an alleged sale in Merced County, the DOJ said in a news release.
On April 6, authorities searched Romero Jr.'s Huntington Beach home and located approximately 280 pounds of meth, 25 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of fentanyl pills, three kilograms of fentanyl powder, two pounds of heroin and over $73,000 in cash, officials said.
Merced Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (MAGNET) began investigating meth supply in Merced County in January. Romero Jr. was identified as a suspect during that investigation and it was learned he had a residence in Huntington Beach.
The DOJ said the Huntington Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department assisted MAGNET in the investigation.