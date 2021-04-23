SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead after a motorcycle and several cars were involved in a crash along Bradshaw Road, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. north of Jackson Road and south of Kiefer Boulevard.
According to the CHP, the area of Bradshaw and Kiefer will be closed for around three hours.
The CHP said four or five cars were involved but further details regarding the crash were not yet available.
Story is developing.