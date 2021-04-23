ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a short chase and crashing along Highway 99 early Friday morning.
Overturned vehicle involved in chase being uprighted SB99 near Grantline Rd. Traffic heavy thru area. Driver sustained serious injuries. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @DinaKupfer @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/Rq43k298GIREAD MORE: Overturned Big Rig Causing Major Traffic Backup On NB I-5 In Elk Grove
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) April 23, 2021
Officers say, around 2:30 a.m., they tried to pull over a driver who was reportedly speeding and weaving through lanes on the southbound side of the freeway near Sheldon Road. That driver wouldn’t stop, however, sparking a short chase through the Elk Grove area.READ MORE: Researchers: ‘Solar Canals' In California Could Save Water, Fight For Climate Change
Eventually, the suspect crashed into a guardrail near Eschinger Road. The vehicle ended up on its roof.
The driver was rushed to the hospital; officers described the suspect’s injuries as serious.
CHP says they are investigating if the driver was under the influence at the time of the chase and crash.MORE NEWS: 'The Damage Is Bad': Sacramento Neighbors Fed Up After Wayward Golf Balls Keep Hitting Homes, Cars
Traffic is moving slowly through the area along southbound Highway 99 due to one lane still being blocked.