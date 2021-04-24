SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another protest against police killings has made its way to the streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday night.
According to Sacramento police, the march was in the area of 16th and L streets at around 9:38 p.m.
The group was mostly dressed in all black and was carrying umbrellas. Lit flares were seen in the roadways.
Rolling road closures were in place as the group progresses through the streets.
The group has gathered in support of the recent killings of Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo and others by police.
This story is developing.