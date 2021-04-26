CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers say they have arrested two people after a fight involving nearly two dozen that started inside a Citrus Heights bowling alley over the weekend.
Citrus Heights police say, a little before 7 p.m. Sunday, they got a report from employees about a large fight at Fireside Lanes.
Exactly what started the fight is unclear, but it appears it was between two groups of people. The fight started inside the bowling alley, but eventually moved into the parking lot where witnesses say it started growing in size.
At its height, about 20 people were involved. However, by the time officers arrived, one group had already taken off.
Officers did end up arresting two people who were reportedly highly intoxicated and agitated. Police say several officers were assaulted while trying to detain them, including being spat on.
Investigators are now trying to identify the other group that was involved in the fight.
No employees were hurt in the incident, police say.