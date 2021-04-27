SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities have released the name of the teenage motorcyclist who was killed in a crash along Bradshaw Road on Friday.
California Highway Patrol said, around 2:30 p.m. that day, the motorcyclist was heading northbound on Bradshaw. It appears he was going at a high rate of speed, officers said. The motorcyclist then crashed into a car making a left turn towards a property north of Jackson Road.READ MORE: Roseville Police Uncover Massive Alleged EDD Fraud Ring; $2.3M Fraudulently Withdrawn From 200 Victims, Detectives Say
Officers said the impact ejected the motorcyclist and sent the other vehicle spinning clockwise. The motorcycle rider was then struck by another vehicle that was driving behind the first vehicle.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Can Parents Expect In Monthly Payments?
The motorcyclist later died from his injuries, CHP said.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as 17-year-old David Zeitulaev. CHP had previously aid he was from Elk Grove.MORE NEWS: UC Davis Plans Return To Full In-Person Instruction By Fall
Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.