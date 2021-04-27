SAN MATEO (CBS13) — Convicted killer Scott Peterson was back in court on Tuesday for a pair of hearings.
Peterson – who appeared via Zoom from San Quentin State Prison – heard two separate issues, the first dealing with the retrial of the penalty phase of his murder conviction and the second relating to a claim of juror misconduct at his original trial.
No cameras were allowed for the proceedings.
The Modesto native has been on death row for the last 17 years after being convicted of killing his wife Laci and their unborn son.
Last August, however, the California State Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the judge who sentenced Peterson to death made errors when questioning jurors about the death penalty. As a result, the high court struck the death penalty sentence and sent the case back to court for a new penalty trial.
Peterson's murder conviction was not overturned.
Both hearings on Tuesday were pushed back until June.