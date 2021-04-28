SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people died after the car they were in was rear-ended twice along Highway 99 near Elverta on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.
Investigators said a sedan was traveling in the northbound lanes of the highway at around 2:30 p.m. when it was rear-ended by an SUV and then rear-ended again by an approximately 30-foot box truck.READ MORE: Vacaville Resident Victor Serrentino Accused Of Starting Deadly Markley Fire
Both occupants of the sedan were killed in the crash.
It is unclear if anyone in the SUV was hurt in the crash.
As of around 3:30, the bodies of the deceased were still stuck in the sedan as officials attempted to remove them.READ MORE: Mom Pushes To Change Names Of Schools Named After Controversial Historic Figures
Caltrans said a rod closure is expected in the area for several hours. Alternate routes are advised.
MORE NEWS: Police: Suspected Roseville Wallet Thief Withdrew $11K From Victim
Northbound 99 at Elverta in @SacCountyCA, multiple-vehicle crash blocking lanes. Closure expected for several hours for clean-up and investigation. pic.twitter.com/hySEHBQacH
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) April 28, 2021
No further information was available.