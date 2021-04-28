SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened a little before 3 a.m. near Power Inn Road and Cucamonga Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the pedestrian being struck is unclear, but Sacramento police say the driver remained at the scene.
Medics have transported the pedestrian to the hospital. No further details about the pedestrian have been released.
Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Southbound Power Inn Road was closed in the area until around 7 a.m.