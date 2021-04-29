SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oak Park on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The shooting happened along the 3600 block of 5th Avenue near McClatchy Park.READ MORE: Effort To Establish Militia For Community Protection In Calaveras County Faces Backlash
Police said the victim was an adult man, but his identity was not released.READ MORE: 'We Just Want Him Home': Desperate Search For 71-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer's In Sacramento County
An arrest has not been announced and information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.MORE NEWS: Pilot, 71, Escapes After Ultralight Plane Crashes Into Lake Mendocino
Story is developing.