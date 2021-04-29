COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Oak Park, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oak Park on Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The shooting happened along the 3600 block of 5th Avenue near McClatchy Park.

Police said the victim was an adult man, but his identity was not released.

An arrest has not been announced and information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

Story is developing.