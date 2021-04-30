COMING BACK:
CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
Menu
Sports
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Video
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Man Drunk, High While Armed Near Pioneer Elementary School In Amador County
A Pioneer man is in custody accused of walking behind an elementary school with a shotgun, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.
1 hour ago
Efforts Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions
California’s water woes and slow-running rivers in the Central Valley are causing a big problem for the state's salmon stocking program.
2 hours ago
Effort To Establish Met With Backlash In Calaveras County
There is controversy brewing as several people in Calaveras County are working on plans to form a militia for protection.
2 hours ago
News
News Sections
All News
Local News
Sacramento
Stockton
California
Coronavirus
Crime
Health
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Consumer
Only on CBS13
CBS13 Investigates
Learning Curve
Call Kurtis
Latest Headlines
Man Admits To Being Drunk, High While Walking With Shotgun Near Elementary School In Amador County, Deputies Say
A Pioneer man is in custody accused of walking behind an elementary school with a shotgun, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.
Major Measures Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions
California’s water woes and slow-running rivers in the Central Valley are causing a big problem for the state's salmon stocking program.
Effort To Establish Militia For Community Protection In Calaveras County Faces Backlash
There is controversy brewing as several people in Calaveras County are working on plans to form a militia for protection.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Video
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Send Weather Photos
Latest Forecast
Evening Weather - 4/29/21
Here is your extended 7-day forecast!
7 hours ago
Noon Forecast - 4/29/21
Temperatures are unusually hot for this time of the year. Jordan Segundo has details.
12 hours ago
Temperatures 15 Degrees Above Average Thursday
We're expected to see daytime temperatures rising to the 90s in the Sacramento Valley on Thursday.
12 hours ago
Morning Forecast - 4/29/21
It'll feel more like early summer than spring this week as temperatures soar in the 7-day forecast! Jordan Segundo has the latest conditions.
18 hours ago
Sports
Sports Sections
All Sports
Giants
Athletics
Kings
Sharks
Raiders
49ers
Golf
Sports Video
NFL
Latest Sports Headlines
49ers Take QB Trey Lance at No. 3 In 2021 NFL Draft
The 49ers selected OB Trey Lance with the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Chapman's HR, Go Ahead Double Lifts A's Over Rays 3-2 In McClanahan's Debut
Matt Chapman homered and hit a go-ahead double with two outs in the ninth inning, leading the Oakland Athletics over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 Thursday.
Former Texas A&M Quarterback Kellen Mond On 2021 NFL Draft: 'I Would Definitely Be Prepared' To Play As A Rookie
The former Texas A&M quarterback shares why he is ready to start from day one in the NFL.
Kentucky Derby 2021 Preview: Essential Quality The Favorite, Can He Break A 60-Year Drought To Win From Post 14?
Essential Quality entered the week as the favorite to win but drew the 14th position Tuesday. The last time a horse won from that spot was Carry Back in 1961.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Bull' Celebrates Episode 100 With An All-New Trial Tonight On CBS
'Bull' will air its 100th episode tonight at 10:00PM ET/PT, on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.
Dean Norris On His Favorite Thing About Art In 'United States Of Al': 'He's Just A Really, Really Good Dad'
Dean Norris discusses his role on the new CBS comedy, 'United States Of Al.'
Earth Day: A Look Back At The First Event
The first Earth Day happened 51 years ago, when CBS News's Walter Cronkite called it "a day dedicated to enlisting all the citizens of a bountiful country in a common cause of saving life from the deadly biproduct of that bounty."
How Dottie Pepper's Former Mentor George Pulver Might Advise Dustin Johnson And Will Zalatoris
Dottie Pepper, who has a new book about her former mentor George Pulver, looks at what he might say to Dustin Johnson and Will Zalatoris.
CBS Sports The New Home Of World Series Of Poker Main Event: 'We Have A History With This Tournament And We're Excited To Rekindle It'
The World Series of Poker is coming to CBS with coverage of the Main Event and several Bracelet Events
SEE IT: Best Moments From The 56th ACM Awards
Look back at the best moments from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards on CBS and Paramount+.
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
Latest Video
Man Drunk, High While Armed Near Pioneer Elementary School In Amador County
A Pioneer man is in custody accused of walking behind an elementary school with a shotgun, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.
1 hour ago
Efforts Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions
California’s water woes and slow-running rivers in the Central Valley are causing a big problem for the state's salmon stocking program.
2 hours ago
Effort To Establish Met With Backlash In Calaveras County
There is controversy brewing as several people in Calaveras County are working on plans to form a militia for protection.
2 hours ago
Man Killed In Oak Park Shooting
The shooting happened along 5th Avenue near McClatchy Park.
2 hours ago
Desperate Search For 71-Year-Old Man With Alzheimer's
A desperate search is underway in Sacramento County.
2 hours ago
More
CBS13 News Team
Send Weather Photos
Send a News Tip
Contests
Links & Numbers On CBS13
See What's On CBS13
About Us
Contact Us
Volunteer For Call Kurtis
CBS13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:37 AM
The Late Late Show with James Corden
01:37 AM
Comics Unleashed
02:06 AM
Paid Program
02:35 AM
Paid Program
03:00 AM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Click Here to Watch!
April 30, 2021 at 12:30 am