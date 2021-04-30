LATHROP (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol on Friday issued an endangered missing advisory for three children who were allegedly taken by their mother during an unsupervised visit and were last seen in Lathrop.
Layla Cortez, 8, Raphael Cortez, 8, and Avygail Cortez, 5, were reportedly taken by their mother, Joanna Gomez, 34, in San Benito County and were in a 2006 Green Honda Pilot with a license number reading 5SLL442.
The area of Lathrop the four were last spotted in was 5th and East Luis streets.
Anyone who sees them or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.