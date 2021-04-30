The beet margarita can be made without the alcohol as a beet mocktail. It’s packed with flavor and fresh citrus.
Ingredients:
1 oz. fresh lime juice
2 oz. of blanco tequila
1/4 of Red Ace Organics Beet Performance or add 1 teaspoon of 100% Beet Juice Powder
1/2 oz. of Agave Nectar
1 lime wheel
1 lemon wheel
2 ice cubes
Garnish with a rosemary sprig.
Instructions:
– Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
– Shake the ingredients for about 15 to 30 seconds.
– Add the ice and a lemon wheel and lime wheel to a glass and pour the drink over the ice.
– Serve as is and enjoy. Add a colorful garnish such as a rosemary sprig.
For more information on Red Ace Organics, visit: http://www.redaceorganics.com