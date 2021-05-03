COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high school in the Bronx hosted a sporting event that many are just learning about — a blind baseball game.

Monsignor Scanlan High School played ball with the New York Lions in Throggs Neck.

The Lions play adaptive baseball. There are bells in the ball, no pitchers, and players get audio cues to run the bases.

Most of the athletes played baseball before losing all or some of their sight and stuck with the sport because they love it.

“I like comradery with the teammates, the on-the-field communication, the rush I get when I get a hit,” Lions player Alvin Suarez said. “It’s awesome.”

Only two blind teams currently exist, and both are located in New York, but organizers hope to expand.