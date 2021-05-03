COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:California wildfire season, Discovery Park, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews say they have nearly fully contained the large fire that burned in Discovery Park overnight.

The fire was first reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday along the 1100 block of Garden Highway, near the archery range.

With the vegetation being dense and the area hard to access, Sacramento Fire crews initially had trouble fighting the fire. A dozer had to be brought in due to the brush being so dense, firefighters at the scene said.

By Monday morning, Sacramento Fire reported 90 percent containment with the fire standing at 14 acres. Crews will be out throughout the day for mop-up work and potential pop-ups.

No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.