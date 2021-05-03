SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews say they have nearly fully contained the large fire that burned in Discovery Park overnight.
The fire was first reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday along the 1100 block of Garden Highway, near the archery range.READ MORE: Deputies: Teen Boy Killed In Shooting Near Keyes Was Unintended Target
Vegetation Fire still smoldering in Discovery Park @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Yw2VoZ0om0
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) May 3, 2021
With the vegetation being dense and the area hard to access, Sacramento Fire crews initially had trouble fighting the fire. A dozer had to be brought in due to the brush being so dense, firefighters at the scene said.
By Monday morning, Sacramento Fire reported 90 percent containment with the fire standing at 14 acres. Crews will be out throughout the day for mop-up work and potential pop-ups.
No injuries have been reported, firefighters say.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.