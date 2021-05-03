STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man is under arrest after a suspected DUI crash that left two people dead in Stockton over the weekend.
Stockton police say, a little after 6 a.m. Sunday, three cars were involved in a crash at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wilson Way. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
Two women, a 47-year-old and a 54-year-old, were rushed to the hospital. Both were later pronounced dead, police say.
The third driver involved – 30-year-old Vrisvan Ramirez-Villalobos – was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
No other details about the incident have been released at this point.