SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters responded to a fire at a local residence on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the garage at a home on Icarus Court in South Sacramento, according to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department. Everyone who was inside the home was able to get out. No injuries were reported.
Fire has been extinguished, no injuries reported.
— Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 4, 2021
Firefighters were able to attack the fire via a side door, to avoid having to go through the home’s living area.
On Thursday, firefighters battled a similar fire at a home in Rancho Cordova. The cause of that garage fire was a gas burner in the garage that had been left unattended.
Following that fire, the Sacramento Metro Fire Department tweeted, “Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires.”
There were also no injuries reported in that fire.
#MetroFire has knocked down a garage fire at a house in #RanchoCordova with no injuries. Cause was a gas powered stove top left on in the garage. Unattended cooking is a leading cause of home fires. Never leave a cooking appliance unwatched while on. pic.twitter.com/DA0TgqYc02
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2021