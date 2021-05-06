ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters paid tribute to one of their own who died after he had a heart attack on the day he was set to get married.
Steven Brantley worked for the San Francisco Fire Department but was also a Lincoln resident. He originally joined the department as a paramedic in 2008 before being promoted to fire suppression in 2011.READ MORE: Retired Vocational Nurse Wins $1M From Lottery Scratcher Sold At Rio Linda Market
Early on the morning of May 1, Brantley suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital.
He was supposed to be married on that day.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment In Your Future?
Instead, Brantley was declared dead several days later.
On Thursday, Brantley’s body was transported from Kaiser Roseville hospital to a crematorium. Firefighters were at every exit along Interstate 80 from Roseville down to Sacramento to honor Brantley.MORE NEWS: 1 Dead At Chaotic Crash, Shooting Scene In West Sacramento
Brantley leaves behind his fiancée and six children. A GoFundMe has been set up by the San Francisco Fire Department in his memory: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-steven-brantley-memorial-fund