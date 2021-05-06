COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Firefighters paid tribute to one of their own who died after he had a heart attack on the day he was set to get married.

Steven Brantley worked for the San Francisco Fire Department but was also a Lincoln resident. He originally joined the department as a paramedic in 2008 before being promoted to fire suppression in 2011.

Early on the morning of May 1, Brantley suffered a heart attack and was taken to the hospital.

He was supposed to be married on that day.

Instead, Brantley was declared dead several days later.

On Thursday, Brantley’s body was transported from Kaiser Roseville hospital to a crematorium. Firefighters were at every exit along Interstate 80 from Roseville down to Sacramento to honor Brantley.

Brantley leaves behind his fiancée and six children. A GoFundMe has been set up by the San Francisco Fire Department in his memory: https://www.gofundme.com/f/firefighter-steven-brantley-memorial-fund