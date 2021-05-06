SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A 4.7-magnitude earthquake near Truckee was felt across the Sacramento area on Thursday night.
The USGS listed the epicenter at an area approximately 11 miles northwest of Truckee.
The quake was felt in areas as far away from the epicenter as downtown Sacramento and Yuba City.
At least four earthquakes have been reported in the Tahoe area on Thursday, with this one being the strongest so far. A 3.2-magnitude quake was reported in the same area. A 3.3-magnitude quake was reported nearly 9 miles southeast of Sierraville in Sierra County and a 2.5-magnitude quake was reported 5.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point in Placer County.
Nevada County authorities said no damage was reported in those areas. Additionally, Sacramento Metro Fire said no damage was reported in the Sacramento area.