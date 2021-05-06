SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman walking on Interstate 80 died Thursday night after being struck by three different cars near Madison Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported at around 8:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway.
According to the CHP, the woman was on foot in the middle lane of the freeway when she was struck by the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three of the lanes were shut down as a result of the crash.
The woman’s identity has not been released.