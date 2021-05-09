RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Six people, including children, were displaced after a fire caused major damage to their home north of McClellan Park, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Sunday.
The fire happened at around 6:30 p.m. along 34th Street near Rio Linda and was knocked down at around 7 p.m., officials said.READ MORE: Fairfield Police Take Over Mother's Day Flower Delivery Duties After Driver Arrested For DUI, Crash
According to the fire department, the blaze began on a patio before spreading inside, though the cause remains under investigation.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?
Among the displaced were two adults and four children.MORE NEWS: Firefighters Put Out House Fire In Natomas
No injuries were reported.