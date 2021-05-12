SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a person has died after a crash involving multiple vehicles along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened along the westbound side of the freeway near 59th Street.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Caltrans District 3 said multiple vehicles were involved and several lanes were blocked as a result. Traffic backed up for several miles due to the crash.
California Highway Patrol later confirmed that a person died in the crash.
No information about that person has been released at this point.
Officers cleared the scene just before 2 p.m. Drivers should expect some residual delays through the early afternoon.