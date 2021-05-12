COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:arson, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a West Sacramento arson suspect they arrested after a large fire along the levee allegedly had several Molotov cocktails in their car.

Crews battled a vegetation fire near the Sherwood Harbor Marina on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that someone intentionally started the fire.

READ MORE: Patterson Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Homicide After Body Found In California Aqueduct

Officers caught up to that suspect as they left the area in a car.

West Sacramento police say a search of the suspect’s car uncovered a total of eight suspected Molotov cocktails as well as other materials that could be used to make incendiary devices. This prompted the Yolo County Bomb Squad to respond to the scene to safely deal with the items.

READ MORE: 'This Is Not Just Any Usual Recovery': Economist Explains Rash Of Price Hikes, Product Shortages

The suspect, who was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail, has been identified as 47-year-old Sacramento resident Shawn Nailah Haynes.

Police say investigators have not identified a motive.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Gavin Newsom Proposes Kindergarten For All California 4-Year-Olds

Haynes is facing charges of arson, possession of a destructive device in a vehicle and possession of items to manufacture a destructive device.