WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities say a West Sacramento arson suspect they arrested after a large fire along the levee allegedly had several Molotov cocktails in their car.
Crews battled a vegetation fire near the Sherwood Harbor Marina on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that someone intentionally started the fire.
Officers caught up to that suspect as they left the area in a car.
West Sacramento police say a search of the suspect's car uncovered a total of eight suspected Molotov cocktails as well as other materials that could be used to make incendiary devices. This prompted the Yolo County Bomb Squad to respond to the scene to safely deal with the items.
The suspect, who was arrested and booked into Yolo County Jail, has been identified as 47-year-old Sacramento resident Shawn Nailah Haynes.
Police say investigators have not identified a motive.
Haynes is facing charges of arson, possession of a destructive device in a vehicle and possession of items to manufacture a destructive device.